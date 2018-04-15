Craig Gordon: Rehab hours worth it for emphatic Celtic win

The Hoops goalkeeper kept a clean sheet as Celtic progressed to the Scottish Cup final.

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon said the Hoops' emphatic win over Rangers had made long hours spent rehabilitating worthwhile.

The Scotland international recently returned to action for his club after missing over two months with a knee injury.



He watched on for long spells as Celtic dominated against their rivals at Hampden and said the result was even more satisfying given his time spent on the treatment table of late.

The 35-year-old said: "When I was doing my rehab the focus was to get back for this one.



"The result and performance makes all the hours in the gym worthwhile."

Gordon was a spectator for the majority of the first half as Rangers struggled to impose themselves in the attacking third.

But he was forced into action as the Light Blues sought to claw their way back into the contest after the break and made a series of saves.

Gordon added: "The first half was really quiet, I hardly had any chances so it was a case of keeping my concentration.

"Thankfully, I managed to pull a few saves in the second half which contributed to a good win in the end."

With the League Cup in the bag and the Premiership title all but secured Celtic stand on the brink of back-to-back trebles should they beat Motherwell in the Hampden final.

Gordon says the Hoops squad are well aware they have the chance to make history.

He continued: "Now this one is over the possibility is there. Everyone will say it is a game at a time but we are well aware there is a possibility to do that."