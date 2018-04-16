Football Talk: Rangers tunnel bust up, Old Firm fallout

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Greg Docherty and Alfredo Morelos were involved in an angry exchange at full-time after Rangers' heavy loss. SNS

Celtic delivered a knockout blow on the park but Rangers' players are said to have continued fighting long after the contest was over.

Irate Light Blues pair Greg Docherty and Alfredo Morelos had to be pulled apart as they clashed in the tunnel shortly after the Hoops' 4-0 win, say reports.

The pair were involved in an angry exchange of words as the players trudged off at full-time, with Bruno Alves looking to have defused the situation after the veteran acted as peacemaker.

Yet the rammy apparently flared once the duo were inside the tunnel, before further heated conversations were said to have taken place inside the Ibrox outfit's dressing room at Hampden.

Defender James Tavernier, the only Rangers players to face the media, branded Graeme Murty's side showing in the semi-final as "embarrassing" and said supporters had every right to be disgusted.

Across Glasgow, Celtic's match-winners were more than happy to turn the screw on their embattled rivals.

Skipper Scott Brown insisted there'd be no cheering in Govan like that when the draw was made, while Mikael Lustig thought described the match as "easy" for Brendan Rodgers' men.

Top Stories

ICYMI