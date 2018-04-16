Tierney: We know treble dream will be tough to achieve

The Celtic defender reflected on defeating Rangers and looked to challenges ahead.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5771103964001-kieran-tierney-on-celtic-s-treble-hopes.jpg" />

Celtic star Kieran Tierney has looked at the challenge of landing the 'double treble' and said it won't be easy to make history this season.

Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers kept the team on track for what could be a second consecutive clean sweep of domestic trophies. Celtic now face Motherwell in the final and could have the league title wrapped up by this weekend.

Despite the resounding win that showed the side are hitting top form at the crucial part of the season, Tierney wasn't taking anything for granted, noting Motherwell had posed them problems in the past.

"It's never been done before and there's a reason for that," he said."We know it's going to be hard.

"We've still got a few tough games coming up so it's just one game at a time, as always.

"That's the aim. We've got Hibs next weekend so we'll have a couple of days recovery and then be back in training as hard as ever.

"Motherwell are a good team. They always make it hard for us. They know what they're good at and they've got some good players as well so we'll be looking forward to the game."

Looking back on the 4-0 demolition of Rangers, the defender said Celtic had earned the right to play and had then found it "comfortable" against their rivals.

"It was brilliant," he said. "The boys were very clinical today and we got the clean sheet, which is always a bonus.

"I know what it means to every single Celtic fan out there. I know leading up to game there was a lot of speculation about the pressure and I thought we all dealt with that brilliantly today.

"I thought in the first half we came out the better team. They obviously had a couple of chances and Craigy pulled off some great saves when he was called upon.

"I think we made it more comfortable for ourselves. We battled hard and then we got the ball down and played football.

"That's what we do best and if we can play our game then hopefully we can go on and win our remaining games."

