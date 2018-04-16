Griffiths: Nobody can touch Celtic when we bring A-game

The Hoops sub plans to force his way into Brendan Rodgers' starting XI for the final.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5771096326001-griffiths-nobody-can-touch-celtic-when-we-find-top-gear.jpg" />

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths said nobody in Scotland can lay a glove on Brendan Rodgers' side when they bring their A-game.

The Hoops booked their spot in the Scottish Cup final and kept their quest for a historic second straight treble on course by beating Rangers 4-0 at Hampden.

Griffiths, who came off the bench in the second half as Celtic cruised to victory, insisted Celtic's showing reaffirmed his belief that Brendan Rodgers' men are a class apart when they find top gear.

He said: "From start to finish we dominated the game, didn't give Rangers a sniff and when we went forward it looked like we'd score a goal every time.

"Don't get me wrong, Rangers are a good side but I've said it before that when we bring our A-game nobody in Scotland can touch us."

The Scotland international has had to play second fiddle to Moussa Dembele in attack for large parts of the campaign.

However, he is determined to force his way into the starting line-up for Celtic's cup final showdown against Motherwell.

He added: "Yes, of course, everybody wants to play a part and I'm no different.

"I want to get as many minutes as possible under my belt between now and the end of the season, starting from next Saturday.

"It's disappointing (not to start) but it's part and parcel of football, the manager has a difficult job as it is to pick 18 players.

"It's not just me on the bench, there are other big names as well and there's guy who are in the stand.

"You just have to wait your turn."

Stephen Robinson's Steelmen will form the final obstacle in Celtic's bid for back-to-back trebles.

Griffiths expects the Fir Park outfit to pose the Hoops problems but fancies his chances of getting his hands on the cup.

He continued: "Motherwell will be difficult, they will be out to stop us clinching that treble but, like I say, if we bring our A-game there's nobody who can touch us."

