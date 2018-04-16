Hearts complete pre-contract signing of Steven MacLean

The St Johnstone forward will move to Tynecastle on a two-year deal this summer.

Switch: MacLean will join Hearts. SNS Group

Hearts have completed the pre-contract signing of St Johnstone forward Steven MacLean, the Perthshire club has confirmed.

The 35-year old has signed a two-year contract with Hearts, which will take effect this summer when the makes the switch from Perth after six seasons.

Craig Levein has spoken about his plans to bring in up to ten new faces during the close season and MacLean is the first to be confirmed.

The veteran forward has been a key player at Saints, finishing as top league goalscorer in the past three seasons. St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright told the club's website that he accepted the player's decision.

"Hearts contacted us last week to let us know they were speaking to Steven and the expectation was that he'd sign for them on a pre-contract," Wright said.

"It's a shame to see him go but we wish him all the best because he's been a fantastic servant to this football club since he joined in 2012.

"I don't think Steven owes the club or I anything. He's been an asset to the squad both on and off the pitch and has been a great example for our younger players. I'm probably the manager he's played under the longest in his career and he's always done fantastic for me.

"I can see the attraction for Steven and Hearts is a big club. At this stage in his career, it's a move he felt he couldn't turn down and as I said I don't feel like he owes us anything and we wish him well for his new challenge."