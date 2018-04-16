Scotland to take on Portugal in friendly at Hampden

Reigning European champions to visit Glasgow on Sunday, October 14.

Cristiano Ronaldo may feature in the friendly. Reuters/Jorge Silva

Scotland are to face reigning European champions Portugal in a friendly at Hampden.

Alex McLeish's side will take on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday, October 14. The kick-off time is still to be confirmed.

The match will take place three days after Scotland take on Israel away in the new UEFA Nations League.

Scotland last met Portugal in Braga in 2002 when the hosts ran out 2-0 winners over then-coach Berti Vogts' side.

McLeish: "Portugal will provide a stern test for our players, which is exactly what we are looking for in our opposition in challenge matches.

"The recent challenge matches against Costa Rica and Hungary were invaluable to myself and my coaching team, allowing us to get to know the players and experiment with different systems and this match will provide further opportunity for the team to develop.

"Our Nations League campaign will be in full swing when we play Portugal and it can only be a huge incentive to the players to have the opportunity to test themselves against some of the best in the world."