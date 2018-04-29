Seven key games that led Celtic towards seven-in-a-row

Brendan Rodgers' Hoops have retained the Premiership title by beating Rangers.

Scott Brown and Kris Ajer celebrate Moussa Dembele's equaliser against Rangers. SNS

Celtic have retained the Scottish Premiership with victory at Hibs, extending their grip on the title to seven-in-a-row.

Brendan Rodgers' Hoops have surged to an unassailable lead with four games left to play.

Here we run the rule over the seven games which had the most profound impact on the Premiership title race:

1. Derailed in Europe but on track in Scotland

Tom Rogic curls home Celtic's opener against Ross County. SNS

Celtic were hammered on their own patch 5-0 by big-spending Paris Saint-Germain in their opening group game in the Champions League.

Rodgers' men showed they had the ability to compartmentalise European and domestic competition though as they immediately bounced back against Ross County.

The Hoops boss made five changes from the team thrashed by PSG, with three of the players drafted in scoring the goals that floored the Staggies.

Tom Rogic and Moussa Dembele found the target in the first-half and James Forrest bagged a quickfire double in the second period to help Celtic edge clear at the top of the table.

2. Inspired at Ibrox

Celtic players celebrate at full-time after beating Rangers 2-0. SNS

After six league games Celtic had only dropped two points.

Across Glagow, however, Rangers had made somewhat of a false start. The Hoops travelled to Govan looking to extend their advantage over their rivals to eight points with just five rounds of fixtures scored off.

The champions had to ride their luck at times in the opening period as Ibrox roared Graeme Murty's side on.

But they came alive after the break, with second-half goals from Tom Rogic and Leigh Griffiths proving decisive.

3. Pittodrie power-play

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney celebrates scoring his side's opener against Aberdeen. SNS

Aberdeen's impressive start to the campaign ensured the Dons sat level on points with Celtic when the two sides met at Pittodrie in October.

It was the Hoops who would steal a march in the pivotal fixture, stamping their authority on the title race with an impressive 3-0 win.

Kieran Tierney scored from a tight angle to open the scoring.

Moussa Dembele would then deliver a double that saw Celtic achieve a sixth straight win over Derek McInnnes' side and edge three points clear at the top.

4. Seal record at Saints

A 4-0 win over St Johnstone in November saw Celtic set a new British record by extending their unbeaten run to 63 games.

Scott Sinclair opened the scoring before strikes from French pair Moussa Dembele and Olivier Ntcham, before a Steven Anderson own goal ensured Rodgers' side romped to victory.

In reaching 63 matches without defeat the Hoops bettered their own record which had lasted 100 years.

5. Humbled at Hearts

Jozo Simunovic holds his head in his hands as Celtic's unbeaten run comes to an end. SNS

Celtic's unbeaten run came to a crashing halt at 69 games as Hearts ran riot at Tynecastle.

The champions were thrashed 4-0 by Craig Levein's Jam Tarts in a pulsating encounter in the capital.

Harry Cochrane and Kyle Lafferty shocked the visitors with first-half goals, before David Milinkovic bagged a second-half double to inflict Rodgers' first loss in Scottish football.

Having witnessed a formula for success against Hoops, Premiership opponents took on the champions with a renewed confidence in the coming weeks.

However, Celtic would respond to the challenge by claiming 19 points from the next available 21.

6. Ten-man Hoops end Rangers' title talk

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5749348785001-brendan-rodgers-hails-immense-celtic-victory-at-rangers.jpg" />

Graeme Murty's revitalised Rangers had the chance to cut the gap at the top when the two sides met at Ibrox in March.

Played out in front of a powderkeg atmosphere, the Light Blues looked on course to do just that as they led twice through goals from Josh Windass and Daniel Candeias either side of Tom Rogic's stunner.

But Celtic would grab a equaliser before the break when Moussa Dembele stole through.

That strike would prove crucial as the match progressed, with Rodgers' men snatching victory despite going down to ten men thanks to substitute Odsonne Edouard's curled effort into the top corner.

7. Cruising across the line against Rangers

SNS Group

Celtic secured the Premiership title for the seventh season on the trot by four games to go by beating Rangers at Parkhead.

A defeat at Hibernian left Celtic needing a point against their rivals to win the title and they completed the job in style.

A fortnight after thumping Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final, Celtic dominated from the off with Odsonne Edouard scoring twice to his side in command of the game and James Forrest adding another before half-time.

Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor scored in the second half to complete an emphatic win and underline why Celtic are champions and will be heavy favourites to continue their title-winning run next season.



