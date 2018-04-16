  • STV
St Mirren plan Premiership progress after promotion party

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Ewan Petrie Ewan Petrie

The Championship winners are aiming for the top six on their return to the top flight.

Having secured the Championship title on Saturday, St Mirren are already planning to make an impact on the Premiership next season and are aiming for a top six spot, according to the club's chairman.

A draw with Livingston ensured the Paisley side will return to the top flight for the first time since 2015. It marks a remarkable turnaround for a club which endured serious relegation fears last season before the appointment of manager Jack Ross set them on the road to success.

Chairman Gordon Scott, who has been in charge for two years and appointed Ross, said he had no intention of seeing St Mirren digging in and just hoping to avoid relegation next season.

"I think we've got maybe nine or ten of the players signed [for next season] and they're all more than capable of playing in the Premiership and excelling in the Premiership," Scott told STV. "We'll just have to fill in a few spaces and I'm sure Jack has his ideas about what he wants to do.

"When we took over we always said we wanted to challenge for the top six in the Premiership. Whether that's achievable next season, I don't know.

"Certainly that'll always be the target. We don't want to go in and just say we're happy to survive.

"We want to challenge wherever we are. We said that this year, we wanted to challenge and enjoy our football.

"I would rather enjoy my football and not stay in the league than shut up shop and be bored to tears. It's the entertainment business at the end of the day."

Manager Ross echoed his chairman's thoughts. The highly-regarded boss didn't take the challenge lightly but said there was scope at the club for continued improvement and he was looking forward to seeing how they fare against the country's top sides.

"The first step is to reestablish yourself as a Premiership club," he said. "I've been quite clear that if we manage to achieve success this year then I don't want to go and just tread water next season.

"That is setting your bar quite high but there's undoubtedly the potential within this whole club from the infrastructure to the fanbase. It's just the matter of bringing it all together and getting it to work in the right way.

"So how far it can go remains to be seen but we won't be going up just to make up the numbers. It's about trying to develop from what we've started."

