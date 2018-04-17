Kenny Miller arrives for Rangers talks after 'bust-up'
The veteran forward and Lee Wallace are understood to have rounded on boss Graeme Murty.
Rangers forward Kenny Miller has arrived at the club's Auchenhowie training ground for talks over his future.
The forward and club captain Lee Wallace are understood to have been involved in a dressing room bust-up with manager Graeme Murty following the Light Blues' 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.
Veteran forward Miller scored upon his return to the Light Blues starting line-up against Dundee but remained an unused substitute during the heavy defeat to their rivals.
Club captain Wallace has been out of action since November due to injury.
Miller's Rangers contract expires at the end of the season, while Wallace is tied to the Ibrox outfit until the summer of 2019.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.