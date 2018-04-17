Football Talk: Rangers eye midfielder, Larsson's return
Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.
Rangers' heavy defeat to Celtic will likely spark a clear-out at Ibrox this summer.
Yet new faces will enter through the revolving door as the Light Blues look to bridge the gap to their rivals.
Former Falkirk midfielder Will Vaulks' impressive displays for Rotherham in their League One play-off charge have apparently seen the 24-year-old shortlisted by Rangers' scouts as a transfer target.
Vaulks, who can also play at centre-back, is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Millers.
However, Graeme Murty's men face competition for his signature with Championship outfit Sheffield United interested in enticing Vaulks to move across Yorkshire.
Elsewhere, Celtic legend Henrik Larsson is set to make a return to his former stomping ground by lining up in the Hoops for Scott Brown's testimonial match against Ireland in May.
