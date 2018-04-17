Football Talk: Rangers eye midfielder, Larsson's return

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Rangers are apparently keen to sign former Falkirk star Will Vaulks (centre). SNS

Rangers' heavy defeat to Celtic will likely spark a clear-out at Ibrox this summer.

Yet new faces will enter through the revolving door as the Light Blues look to bridge the gap to their rivals.

Former Falkirk midfielder Will Vaulks' impressive displays for Rotherham in their League One play-off charge have apparently seen the 24-year-old shortlisted by Rangers' scouts as a transfer target.

Vaulks, who can also play at centre-back, is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Millers.

However, Graeme Murty's men face competition for his signature with Championship outfit Sheffield United interested in enticing Vaulks to move across Yorkshire.

Elsewhere, Celtic legend Henrik Larsson is set to make a return to his former stomping ground by lining up in the Hoops for Scott Brown's testimonial match against Ireland in May.

Top Stories

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.