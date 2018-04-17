Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace suspended by Rangers 

The senior duo have been disciplined after a bust-up with manager Graeme Murty.

Rangers have suspended senior player Kenny Miller and club captain Lee Wallace over their behaviour in the wake of the side's 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

The pair have been called to account for a dressing-room bust-up with manager Graeme Murty after the match, with the Rangers hierarchy feeling that both players acted unprofessionally. It is understood the duo were particularly critical of Murty's tactics.

Miller and Wallace have been told to stay away from Ibrox and the club's training ground pending an internal investigation.

Rangers confirmed the suspension in a tweet, saying: "Rangers can confirm two players, Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller, have this morning been suspended pending investigation into a team related incident.

"The club will make no further comment until this investigation has been completed."

Both players were summoned to Ibrox on Tuesday morning for talks with managing director Stewart Robertson and human resources operatives. The pair will remain on full pay.

Miller's suspension means his Rangers career is all but over with the veteran forward's contract expiring at the end of the season.

Miller, who had scored against Dundee on his return to the first team a week earlier, was an unnamed substitute for the Celtic defeat, while Wallace has been a long-term absentee through injury.