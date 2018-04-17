Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo is hopeful the defender will head to Russia this summer.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5771896426001-laszlo-hopeful-moshni-can-make-tunisia-s-world-cup-squad.jpg" />

Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo has said he's hopeful Bilel Moshni can force his way into Tunisia's World Cup squad for Russia 2018.

Moshni has impressed since signing for the Championship play-off contenders in March.

Laszlo claims Tunisian management have been keeping a keen eye on the defender's performances for the Tangerines as they look to finalise their travelling party for this summer's World Cup.

In a bizarre outburst following United's draw with Dunfermline Laszlo insisted he wanted to "kill" Moshni for failing to thwart the Pars' opener.

Speaking ahead of United's match away trip to Brechin, the Tannadice boss joked he was relieved he hadn't followed through on his threat as he is confident Moshni can play his way onto the Tunisian plane bound for Russia this summer.

He said: "I told you that I didn't kill anyone for the reason you saw on Saturday.

"I was sure he'd be a player who'd help us.

"For Moshni, it's not easy as he and I are hoping he can go the World Cup.

"We've already had phone calls from the national coach about his performances.

"If I'd killed him, this would have been a disaster!

"A fantastic player not in the World Cup who died in a Dundee United jersey after a bad game.

"This would have been a disaster for football, for me, for everybody.

"I hope the national team continue to show interest."

