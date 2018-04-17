Alan Mannus to leave St Johnstone after seven-year stay

The veteran goalkeeper will return to Ireland at the end of the season.

Departure: Mannus will leave Saints. SNS Group[

St Johnstone have announced Alan Mannus will leave the club in the summer, bringing his seven-year stay at the club to an end.

The goalkeeper is reaching the end of his current deal and has told manager Tommy Wright he intends to return to Ireland with his family.

Mannus has made more than 200 appearances for St Johnstone and was part of the club's Scottish Cup-winning team in 2014.

Wright said Mannus deserved to be remembered as one of the finest goalkeepers in the club's history and wished the 35-year-old all the best in his future.

"I've known Alan since 2001 when he was at Linfield and I've always had a great relationship with him," Wright told St Johnstone's official website. "He's a model professional who has helped our younger goalkeepers enormously and he's been a shining example to them.

"I think it's safe to say that over the past few years he's been in the top three or four goalkeepers in Scotland and he's done tremendously well for the football club.

"He's played a major part in what's been a successful period in the club's history and he was a key player in our Scottish Cup-winning campaign.

"I think he's definitely one who will be remembered in the St. Johnstone history books as one of the club's great goalkeepers. I think he should definitely be up there in the class of 'legends' for what he has done over seven seasons here.

"I'd like to go on record with my thanks to Alan for everything he has done for St. Johnstone Football Club and for me. We wish him all the best in the future and he will always be welcome here at McDiarmid Park."

