Petrov: Rangers aren't one of the biggest clubs now

The former Celtic midfielder said the Ibrox side have to raise their game quickly.

Danger: Petrov says rivalry could be lost. SNS Group

Former Celtic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov has said Rangers are no longer a threat or "one of the biggest clubs" and need to improve for the good of their rivalry.

Rangers lost 4-0 to Celtic in their Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday and trail their rivals by 13 points in the league with five games to play.

The Ibrox side are in a battle with Aberdeen and Hibernian for second place and Petrov felt those clubs posed a more serious threat to his former employers.

He believes an improvement is needed because the Glasgow derby is one of Scottish football's showpiece games and needs to be competitive.

"At the moment if you look at it, people don't take Rangers as a threat, it's more Aberdeen or Hibs, Rangers are not one of the biggest clubs," said Petrov.

"People always say Celtic v Rangers will always be one of the big rivalries, but if Rangers don't challenge, it will lose its intensity and it's important for Scotland.

"That's what Scottish football is all about; the Old Firm and that's why people all around the world love Scottish football.

"If that doesn't come back, it will be very difficult for Scottish football to recover."

Petrov, who won four league titles and six cups in his time at Celtic, said he was happy to see the team enjoy success but that it wasn't healthy to have no challenger over a long period of time.

"I think it's still a big gap and a long way to go for Rangers," he said. "As a Celtic fan, I am delighted because more success for Celtic is better but it's not healthy for Scottish football and Celtic as well, because they need someone to compete with.

"One big club in a competition is not interesting, you need another few clubs to compete and make sure the league will improve, but at the moment it's just a one horse race.

"At the moment Celtic can drop 10-15 points without a problem and still be champions.

"Before, we knew that if you drew or lost a game, that was the end of it and that was what kept us on our toes or in the European games, because we had to be on top form every single week.

"At the moment I don't think Celtic have been pushed or been challenged."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.