Dundee boss Neil McCann has ban reduced on appeal

McCann was suspended for two games after a clash with St Johnstone's Zander Clark.

McCann: Suspension was cut to one game. SNS

Neil McCann has had a two-match ban for excessive misconduct reduced on appeal.

The Dundee manager will now be suspended for just one game after an appeal panel upheld the original decision but decided that the punishment was too harsh.

McCann will now be banned from the dugout for his side's match against St Johnstone, the side against which the incident occurred.

The Dundee boss was called to account after a touchline altercation with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark last month, where he appeared to have struck the opposition player during a heated confrontation.

McCann denied striking Clark and plead his case for over four hours but was handed a two-game touchline suspension by an independent disciplinary panel at Hampden. Clark was also given a two-match ban for his part in the incident.

The appeal was heard at the national stadium on Tuesday evening and found partly in his favour.

Following the initial incident, McCann had flatly denied that he had been overly aggressive.



"The spat at the end, I'm just a bit fired up," he said. "I thought I was controlled during the match but I've gone over and words were exchanged and one of their players has put their hand on me and wouldn't let go.

"I asked him to let go and he wouldn't. It took me a wee bit of time to calm down and walk away.

"But when somebody puts their hands on you and you ask them to remove them and they don't, it is hard to just back off.

"I put my hands up to grab Zander to say get his hands off me. Then I retracted them because I had started to regain my composure.

"There was no punch, no slap or anything like that though."