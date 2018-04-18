Football Talk: Ibrox talks detailed, Celtic chase playmaker

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Lee Wallace (left) and Kenny Miller (right) have been suspended by Rangers. SNS

Rangers' move to suspend Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller dominates the back pages on Wednesday.

The senior pair were summoned to Ibrox for talks with managing director Stewart Robertson on Tuesday after they were understood to have rounded on boss Graeme Murty following the Light Blues' derby thrashing.

According to reports, those talks were done and dusted after just two minutes, with managing director Stewart Robertson apparently refusing to explain why the duo had been suspended.

Instead, the Ibrox chief told the pair to wait for a letter divulging Rangers' version of events.

Wallace and Miller are reportedly stunned by the accusations and intent on clearing their names.

Elsewhere, Celtic are in a battle with Crystal Palace to sign QPR's Irish midfielder Ryan Manning, say reports.

The 21-year-old left-sided player, who can also play through the middle, has apparently been a long-term target for the Hoops.

Celtic's 4-0 win dealt a blow to Graeme Murty's chances of returning as Ibrox boss.

The latest manager to be linked with a move to Rangers is former Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson.

Neilson, who left League One side MK Dons by mutual consent in January, remained coy when asked if he'd be keen to make his return to management in Govan.

