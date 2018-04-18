Hearts complete move to sign striker Uche Ikpeazu 

The Cambridge United forward will join the Tynecastle outfit in the summer on a two-year

Hearts boss Craig Levein has moved to sign two strikers this week. SNS

Hearts have signed Cambridge United forward Uche Ikpeazu on a pre-contract.

The 23-year-old has penned a two-year-deal with the Tynecastle outfit and will join up with Craig Levein's side in July once his deal with the Us expires.

Ikpeazu has scored 14 times this season for the League Two side.

The 6 ft 4 striker came through the ranks at Reading before joining Watford in 2013 for an undisclosed fee.

Ikpeazu would spend stints on loan at Crewe, Port Vale, Doncaster and Blackpool across his three years at Vicarage Road before he joined Cambridge.

London-born Ikpeazu becomes the second forward to sign for the Jam Tarts this week after St Johnstone's Steven MacLean also agreed to a move to a capital in the summer.