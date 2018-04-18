  • STV
Canning: Huge double-header can help Hamilton avoid drop

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Accies face relegation rivals Partick Thistle and Ross County in their next two matches.

Hamilton boss Martin Canning has said his side's upcoming double-header with Partick Thistle and Ross County can have a significant say as Accies look to edge clear of the relegation zone.

The New Douglas Park outfit are currently ninth in the Premiership and enjoy a four-point advantage on relegation play-off occupants County.

Accies face the table's bottom two in their first two games after the split, with Canning's side visiting Firhill to take on the Jags this weekend before they host the Staggies the following week.

Canning believes the double-header will have profound implications on the campaign's relegation battle.

He said: "It's huge for everybody at the club and it will be huge for Partick Thistle and Ross County as well.

"The most important thing for us right now is Partick Thistle, when you look too far in the future you can take your eye off the ball so it's about being focused for Partick.

He added: "When you play the teams around you the games are that much more important and the swings are so much more significant.

"It could be eight points or it could be two points, so it's important we put everything in to get the points.

"The margins in this league are so small, there's not a lot between the teams so our concentration and focus has to be huge."

