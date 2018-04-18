Cairney and Mulgrew named in PFA teams of the year

The Scotland duo have been included in the Championship and League One XI's respectively.

Tom Cairney (left) and Charlie Mulgrew (right) have been named in their league's teams of the year. SNS

Scotland duo Tom Cairney and Charlie Mulgrew have been named in the PFA's Championship and League One teams of the year respectively.

Cairney has been included in the second tier's best XI after proving instrumental in Fulham's charge towards the Premier League.

The Cottagers captain was also nominated for EFL player of the season but lost out to his teammate as 17-year-old flying winger Ryan Sessegnon received the award.

Blackburn defender Mulgrew made the League One team of the season for his contribution at both of the pitch.

The 32-year-old has scored 12 goals in the league despite playing the majority of the campaign at centre-back for Tony Mowbray's promotion contenders.

Cairney and Mulgrew pulled on a Scotland jersey last month as Alex McLeish's second reign as national team boss got underway.

Mulgrew captained the Scots against Costa Rica and Hungary.

