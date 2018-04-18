  • STV
Alan Stubbs: Hibs can beat Rangers to second place

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The former Easter Road boss thinks cup defeats could affect Rangers and Aberdeen.

Prediction: Stubbs says Hibs can climb table.
Prediction: Stubbs says Hibs can climb table. SNS Group

Alan Stubbs believes his former club Hibernian could beat Rangers and Aberdeen to finish as Premiership runners-up this season.

The Edinburgh side are three points behind both sides with five matches to go, beginning with a home game against a Celtic side looking to wrap up the title on Saturday.

Stubbs said he thought Neil Lennon's side could put Celtic's title celebrations on hold and then put together a run that makes them best of the rest. He said the bruising Scottish Cup defeats suffered by Rangers and Aberdeen could be a factor if Hibs can play the way they've been playing.

"I think they've got a good opportunity to do it and going by how consistent they've been all season I think it's going to go right to the wire," the former Easter Road head coach said.

"I think out of all the teams in the top six, apart from Celtic and Kilmarnock, Hibs have been probably one of the most consistent teams all season in terms of performances and results.

"Rangers have to bounce back from the weekend's disappointing result, as do Aberdeen."

Reflecting on Rangers's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Celtic and the subsequent fallout that saw Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace suspended by the Ibrox club, Stubbs said he wasn't enjoying the team's struggles.

"I think it's sad," he said. "It's disappointing because I don't think anybody from a Scottish point of view wants to see a club as big as Rangers performing as poorly as they are.

"There's certainly an element where Celtic want to see a stronger Rangers, in terms of helping them become stronger, because it's not doing them any favours.

"Going into an Old Firm game now, unfortunately it looks like there's only going to be one outcome and that's a Celtic win because Rangers do seem to be a distance behind them in quality and class.

"I think it's now an opportunity for the likes of Hibs and Aberdeen to really try and gain momentum and push forward."

Stubbs was Celtic captain under John Barnes and said he could understand the frustration of players when things weren't going well but that he felt there still had to be professionalism when raising concerns.

"As a captain you sometimes have a responsibility to speak on behalf of the group, and at times say things in the dressing room that stay inside the dressing room," he said. "But the one thing that you have to do is all of that is be respectful as well.

"From what I can gather and what's coming out, there has certainly been a lack of respect towards Graeme Murty and his staff and what's gone on prior to the game. That's certainly a mark that you can't cross.

"If that's true, then they've crossed a line that you shouldn't even be thinking about crossing."

