Football Talk: Villarreal target Dembele, clubs eye Miller

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Target: Villarreal are keen on Dembele.
Target: Villarreal are keen on Dembele. SNS Group

Another big game goal has meant another transfer link for Moussa Dembele and this time it's attention from Spain that's centred on Celtic's striker.

It's being reported that Villarreal have money to spend in the summer transfer market and they are considering offering a chunk of it to Celtic in return for the young Frenchman. 

Dembele isn't the only forward being linked with a move and, unsurprisingly, veteran Kenny Miller's next move is being debated after his Rangers career was effectively brought to an end. Hibs and Motherwell are said to be keen on utilising the player's experience and giving him Premiership football next year.

The fallout from Sunday's semi-final has continued with reports that the Ibrox dressing room might be behind Miller and club captain Lee Wallace in their disciplinary fight but there is good news at the club with a Hummel kit deal looking close to being announced.

Elsewhere, the Scottish FA are set to meet and appoint  a new chief executive with Partick Thistle's Ian Maxwell the man in the frame for the top job.

And with the season entering crunch time, Hibs and Ross County are being talked up for strong finisges.

