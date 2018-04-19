Harry Cochrane signs new three-year deal with Hearts

The 16-year-old has committed his future to the Tynecastle club after breakthrough year,

Deal: Cochrane has committed to Hearts. SNS Group

Teenage midfielder Harry Cochrane has committed his future to Hearts, signing a new three-year deal at the club.

Cochrane has broken into the first team at an early age and impressed as part of Craig Levein's side.

The 16-year old has made 20 appearances so far, only a year after turning professional and the club have now tied him down on a contract that runs until 2021.

"Obviously I'm delighted just to be offered a new contract," Cochrane told Hearts TV. "I couldn't knock it back.

"I can't wait to be playing here for another three years."

The move is the latest from Levein as he reshapes his squad for the future. The club announced this week that they have signed pre-contract deals with forwards Steven MacLean and Uche Ikpeazu for next season.