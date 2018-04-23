  • STV
Scottish FA appoint Ian Maxwell as new chief executive

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Maxwell has been named as the permanent successor to Stewart Regan at Hampden.

Appointment: Maxwell will take on the leadership role.

The Scottish FA has announced that Ian Maxwell has been appointed as the organisation's new chief executive.

Maxwell will leave his role as general manager of Partick Thistle to take on his new role at Hampden.

The 42-year old becomes the permanent successor to Stewart Regan, who resigned from his post in February after eight years in the job.

He enjoyed a 17-year playing career with Queen's Park, Ross County, St Johnstone, St Mirren and Partick Thistle before hanging up his boots in 2010. He worked as assistant manager to Ian McCall at Firhill before taking on the general manager's role in 2011.

Maxwell sat on the Scottish FA board previously, stepping down in March to make himself available for the chief executive's job. He was replaced by Neil Doncaster as the SPFL representative on the governing body's board.

Alan McRae, Scottish FA President said: "Ian will bring a huge amount of football knowledge to the role. He has built up a terrific reputation in the industry and is respected across the game.

"Ian emerged from a robust recruitment process which attracted interest from a range of candidates across the UK and beyond.

"We were convinced that Ian's track record, communication skills and leadership qualities will allow him to grasp the challenges of today and fulfil our potential as an association and as a footballing nation in the future."

Ian Maxwell said: "This is a very proud moment for myself and my family.

"Scottish football has been my life, from playing to coaching and on to managing a club. I am hugely excited about the role and facing into the big issues that we will need to tackle.

