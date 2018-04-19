PFA Scotland announce Player of the Year nominees 

Championship, League One and League Two players have voted for their league's star man.

Cammy Smith (left), Craig Halkett (centre) and Lewis Morgan (right) are nominated for Championship Player of the Year. SNS

PFA Scotland have announced the nominees for Player of the Year in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Championship winners St Mirren have two players shortlisted to be the league's top performer, with Lewis Morgan and Cammy Smith put forward by their peers.

Queen of the South attacker Stephen Dobbie has also been nominated. Livingston defender Craig Halkett makes up the four-man shortlist.

In League One, the performances of Ayr duo Michael Moffat and Lawrence Shankland have been recognised, alongside those of Raith Rovers forward Lewis Vaughan and Albion Rovers midfielder Alan Trouten.

Peterhead pair Willie Gibson and Rory McCallister are up for League Two Player of the Year.

Montrose defender Sean Dillon and Stirling Albion forward Darren Smith round off the shortlist.

Players at every club in the country were asked to vote for whom they felt was the league's best player.

Championship

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South)

(Queen of the South) Craig Halkett (Livingston)

(Livingston) Lewis Morgan (St Mirren)

(St Mirren) Cammy Smith (St Mirren)

League One

Michael Moffat (Ayr)

(Ayr) Lawrence Shankland (Ayr)

(Ayr) Alan Trouten (Albion)

(Albion) Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers)

League Two