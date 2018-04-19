Partick Thistle to rename stand after John Lambie

The club paid tribute to their former manager, who passed away last week.

Tribute: Thistle will name stand after John Lambie.

Partick Thistle have announced a stand at Firhill Stadium has been renamed in honour of former manager John Lambie, who died last week.

Lambie, who passed away at the age of 77, managed the club on four occasions, guiding the Firhill side to the Scottish top-flight and through a period of financial turmoil.

The club's directors have decided to mark his contribution to the club's history with a permanent memorial, renaming the North Stand as the John Lambie Stand with immediate effect.

A club statement read: "John Lambie's achievements at Firhill are the stuff of legend.

"His love for Thistle endured to the end of his life and his death was a blow to fans and club alike.

"The Partick Thistle board of directors has decided that there can be only one suitable tribute in recognition of everything that John Lambie achieved for the club during his time here.

"Therefore, the club can today announce that, from this day forward, the North Stand will be officially renamed The John Lambie Stand."

'Given his contribution to the club during four separate spells in charge, we are unlikely to ever see John's like again.' David Beattie, Partick Thistle chairman

David Beattie, chairman of Partick Thistle, said: "On behalf of the Thistle board, it is an honour to announce that that the North Stand will be renamed The John Lambie Stand.

"Given his contribution to the club during four separate spells in charge, we are unlikely to ever see John's like again.

"It is a fitting and lasting tribute to someone who has had a more positive impact on the Jags than almost anyone else in the club's history.

"I am pleased that John's family has accepted our invitation to attend Saturday's game.

"I know how much the fans' support has meant to them and it will be great for them to be amongst so many friends, home and opposition support, for the minute's applause before kick-off on Saturday."

