  • STV
  • MySTV

Partick Thistle to rename stand after John Lambie

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The club paid tribute to their former manager, who passed away last week.

Tribute: Thistle will name stand after John Lambie.
Tribute: Thistle will name stand after John Lambie.

Partick Thistle have announced a stand at Firhill Stadium has been renamed in honour of former manager John Lambie, who died last week.

Lambie, who passed away at the age of 77, managed the club on four occasions, guiding the Firhill side to the Scottish top-flight and through a period of financial turmoil.

The club's directors have decided to mark his contribution to the club's history with a permanent memorial, renaming the North Stand as the John Lambie Stand with immediate effect.

A club statement read: "John Lambie's achievements at Firhill are the stuff of legend.

"His love for Thistle endured to the end of his life and his death was a blow to fans and club alike.

"The Partick Thistle board of directors has decided that there can be only one suitable tribute in recognition of everything that John Lambie achieved for the club during his time here.

"Therefore, the club can today announce that, from this day forward, the North Stand will be officially renamed The John Lambie Stand."

'Given his contribution to the club during four separate spells in charge, we are unlikely to ever see John's like again.'
David Beattie, Partick Thistle chairman

David Beattie, chairman of Partick Thistle, said: "On behalf of the Thistle board, it is an honour to announce that that the North Stand will be renamed The John Lambie Stand.

"Given his contribution to the club during four separate spells in charge, we are unlikely to ever see John's like again. 

"It is a fitting and lasting tribute to someone who has had a more positive impact on the Jags than almost anyone else in the club's history.

"I am pleased that John's family has accepted our invitation to attend Saturday's game. 

"I know how much the fans' support has meant to them and it will be great for them to be amongst so many friends, home and opposition support, for the minute's applause before kick-off on Saturday."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.