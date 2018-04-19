Defender Paul Hanlon extends Hibs contract until 2022

The centre-half has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Easter Road outfit.

Paul Hanlon celebrates scoring for Hibs against Partick Thistle. SNS

Paul Hanlon has signed a new three-year deal with Hibs that ties the defender to the club until the summer of 2022.

The 28-year-old has put pen to paper after verbally agreeing to the extension earlier in the month.

Having made his Hibs debut in January 2008, Hanlon is currently in his testimonial year with the Easter Road outfit.

The centre-half has regularly stood in as skipper for Neil Lennon's side in David Gray's absence.

Hanlon told the club's website: "I'm delighted to receive a testimonial.

"Starting off as a 16 year old leaving school it's something I could only dream of - playing for the club I supported for so many years.

"Pulling on the strip is something I'm so proud to do every week, and hopefully I can continue to do that for many years to come.

