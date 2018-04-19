Robinson questions lack of furore around Newell injury

The Motherwell boss said the incident would have been poured over had roles been reversed.

Motherwell forward George Newell leaves the field after breaking his cheekbone against Aberdeen. SNS

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has questioned the lack of furore over the incident which saw George Newell suffer a broken cheekbone.

Steelmen attacker Newell's season is over after he was caught by Kari Arnason's flailing arm in an aerial challenge with the Aberdeen defender during the Fir Park side's 3-0 William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final win.

Ryan Bowman was widely criticised earlier in the season after he left Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso with a broken nose as the duo fought for possession during Motherwell's League Cup semi-final over the Light Blues.

Robinson believes the subdued reaction to Arnason's challenge this time around confirms that his charges receive harsher treatment than their rivals.

Robinson said: "He has had an incredibly bad run of luck with injuries, freak injuries that really can't be helped.

"We don't go shouting and moaning about things in the press but it's a bad injury for the boy. He'll come back stronger and hopefully his luck will start to change."

Robinson added: "We're a club that get on with it. Had it been us, I'm sure it would have been plastered all over the place.

"But that's what you have to contend with.

"We just get on with things. We don't shout and scream about things.

"They boy has had a bad injury. I'm not saying there was any intent at all, it's one of those where there is a collision.

"He's been very unlucky, a wee bit naive maybe that he doesn't protect himself a bit more."

With Newell sidelined and on-loan Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci ineligible against his parent club, Robinson has limited options up front for the cup final.

Ciftci is also out of this weekend's trip to Ross County with an ankle knock, while Bowman is struggling for fitness.

As a result, Robinson says Curtis Main won't be afforded the luxury of a rest ahead of the May 19 clash with Brendan Rodgers' side.

"I wish I had the choice," Robinson said. "At this moment Curtis is probably our only fit striker.

"But players don't want to miss games, they are desperate to play and desperate to go into the final in good form and with momentum. You rest players for two weeks and they don't feel sharp in their minds.

"It's a fine balancing act but I don't have resources to rest players."

