Brendan Rodgers: I've still plenty to achieve at Celtic

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Parkhead boss insisted he couldn't be happier as his club chase back-to-back trebles.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic can clinch the Premiership title against Hibs this weekend.
SNS

Brendan Rodgers insisted he couldn't be any happier as Celtic chase back-to-back trebles and said he's targeting progress on and off the pitch over the coming years.

The Hoops are on course to complete unprecedented consecutive trebles in Rodgers' first two seasons in Glasgow.

Victory at Hibs on Saturday will see Celtic clinch the Premiership for a seventh season on the trot before they face Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final on May 19.

Asked if the prospect of creating history at the club acted as a driving force going forward, Rodgers said: "That was my aim coming in, for the length of time I was here to create something that would inspire the supporters.

"That hasn't changed for me, there is still a lot of work to do here for me and a lot to achieve on and off the pitch.

"You can only do that if you're happy and, for me, I couldn't be happier at this club.

"The support I get from the board, it's all very aligned and clear.

"That allows me to work in confidence, which gives stability to the team and helps us move forward."

He added: "No matter how big your institution is and how great it is, you have to guard against complacency.

"I've said that to the players, they have to be allergic to that.

"I'm always looking for the next step to take and we're already looking at how we can be better in all aspects next year."

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon can delay the Hoops' title party by helping his Hibs side avoid defeat on Saturday.

Rodgers believes his Northern Irish counterpart will be going all out to do just that.

He said: "Knowing Neil like I do he'll be doing everything he possibly can to do that.

"He's got his professional pride as well, he wants his team to continue with their challenge.

"So it's probably the most difficult game we could have to go and play."

