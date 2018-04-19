Rodgers lauds McGregor as Celtic's version of legend Lahm

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers likened Callum McGregor's versatility to that of Philipp Lahm.

Brendan Rodgers has likened his midfielder Callum McGregor (left) to World Cup winner Phillip Lahm (right). SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on his midfielder Callum McGregor, describing the Scotland international as the Hoops' version of World Cup winner Philipp Lahm.

McGregor has established himself as a key figure for the Scottish champions this season, featuring on 31 occasions in the league and throughout the club's European fixtures.

The 24-year-old's displays have seen him touted as a potential candidate for Player of the Year.

Rodgers believes any plaudits that head McGregor's way are merited as the midfielder is capable of playing a number of potions on the pitch like Bayern Munich legend Lahm.

Asked if McGregor is an understated member of his team, Rodgers said: "Very much so, I think he's getting the little bit of credit he deserves.

"You talk about Phillip Lahm, who was obviously a great player at Bayern Munich, he could play in full back positions and play in midfield.

"Callum is that version for me here at Celtic.

"Wherever he plays he is minimum seven out of ten, he's got an incredible ability tactically to understand the game.

"Our fourth penalty at the weekend comes from him having the ability to press at the right moment, he sees the poor pass by the midfielder, reads that situation and nicks it, then his pass leads to the penalty.

"He's a player of real intelligence, he knows the whole pitch and that's the mark of the really gifted players for me.

"He knows the game at full back and can play at number ten, number eight, out wide.

"He's a joy to work with.

"To see him grow and produce in the big games is great to see."

