Lennon: Hibs will need four wins to finish second place

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Paul Barnes Paul Barnes

The head coach doesn't think Aberdeen and Rangers will be rocked by their cup defeats.

Target: Lennon wants at least 12 points.
Target: Lennon wants at least 12 points.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon hasn't given up on his side finishing as Premiership runners-up but believes they'll need four wins from five games to achieve their aim.

Hibs are currently in fourth place, three points behind Aberdeen and Rangers, with their next match against runaway leaders Celtic, who would seal a title win with a victory in Edinburgh.

Lennon doesn't believe Aberdeen and Rangers will be put off their stride by their bruising Scottish Cup semi-final defeats and believes his side have little room for error in the run-in.

"Aberdeen have been there and done it," he said. "They've had a few adverse results but always seem to bounce back. They know how to get it done at this stage of the season.

"Rangers have obviously had a tumultuous week but I think everybody just needs to calm down a bit. Probably the best thing their players could do at this point is to get out, play and show they're good enough to play for a club like that.

"I'd still say Aberdeen and Rangers are the teams to catch - and I'm certainly not saying we will.

"I think we'll need to win four games to finish second and, starting on Saturday, that'll be a tall order."

Celtic are closing in on their seventh successive title and Lennon was their manager for the first three of that run. He dismissed any notion that Brendan Rodgers' side might take it easy this week with the intention of wrapping up the league against Rangers, but insisted that his focus was on stopping any title party so Hibs could keep their form going.

"I think if you're in Brendan's shoes, you'd want to win it as soon as possible because there's no guarantees of winning the title (next week either)," he said. "But if they play to the level they showed last week then it's going to take a mighty performance to stop them.

"I'm apprehensive as you normally are facing Celtic. We've got a few injury worries and you're just trying to plot a way around first of all how you contain them and then beat them.

"We've done okay against them this season though we've not beaten them yet. It's a very hard thing to do.

"They're playing, as you all saw on Sunday, in full flow. They're an excellent side.

"I've got my priorities. With Kilmarnock only four points behind us and Aberdeen and Rangers three points ahead, it's important that I focus on my club.

"Yeah, we're playing Celtic and I've seen many title celebrations before but I don't want that to happen on Saturday. If that happens, it means we've got beat."

