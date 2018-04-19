The Jags boss says the Firhill side have to get back to basics for five crucial matches.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5773304002001-archibald-split-provides-partick-thistle-with-lifeline.jpg" />

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald said his players should see the split as a lifeline as the club look to preserve their top flight status.

The Jags are bottom of the Premiership with five games remaining.

Thistle face Hamilton Accies this week as they look to breath life into their battle to avoid the drop.

Archibald urged his players to narrow their focus and grasp the opportunity they have to clamber out of the relegation zone.

He said: "It's about getting back to basics, it's a clean slate.

"All we can do is just focus on the next five games.

"We've got a lifeline and a chance to get ourselves out of trouble and hopefully stay in the Premiership."

Midfielder Chris Erskine labelled his nomination for Thistle player of the year "embarrassing" on Thursday.

Archibald acknowledged the reasons for the 31-year-old's dismay given the Jags' perilous league position.

He added: "I totally understand where Chris is coming from.

"I'm not a big fan of player of the year awards, whether you are in the top six or bottom six.

"I think it's about the team.

"But it's important we represent the club and how well the academy is doing as well."

Asked if the Thistle squad would be wise to take lead from Erskine, he said: "Of course, we encourage that honesty, if Chris is having a bad game he will tell you.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve and hopefully we get that from a few of the lads on Saturday."