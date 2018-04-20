Football Talk: Rangers 'progress', Griffiths' new deal

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Alistair Johnston (left) watches on as Rangers lose 4-0 to Celtic. SNS

A chaotic last week may hint otherwise, but Rangers director Alistair Johnston is adamant the Ibrox club are making 'progress'.

According to the US-based businessman, the Light Blues will be ahead of the curve if they're able to clinch second or third in the Premiership this campaign.

Elsewhere, Celtic are making progress of their own as they look to tie down forward Leigh Griffiths to a long-term deal.

Griffiths recently revealed his intention to become a Celt for life by extending his stay well beyond 2021, and manager Brendan Rodgers has said talks are well under way towards making that happen.

While Griffiths settles down at Celtic, Rangers forward Kenny Miller looks set to up sticks in the summer after his suspension by the club.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has confirmed he's in providing Miller with a new home, while Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson's unwilling to rule himself out of joining the race for the striker.

Top Stories

Back Pages