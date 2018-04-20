McDonald follows Cochrane's lead by penning new Hearts deal

Anthony McDonald has signed a new three-year deal with the Tynecastle side.

Anthony McDonald has broken through to Hearts first team this season. SNS

Anthony McDonald has followed the lead of fellow teenager Harry Cochrane by penning a new three-year deal with Hearts.

The extension ties the 17-year-old to the Tynecastle outfit until 2021.

On Thursday, 16-year-old prospect Cochrane put pen to paper on a three-year deal of his own with the Jam Tarts.

McDonald burst onto the scene when he set up two goals as Hearts beat Dundee 2-0 in his first start for Craig Levein's side.

Since then the talented playmaker has went on to make 11 first-team appearances.

He is a part of Scotland's youth set up, making his bow for the national team's Under 17s in March.