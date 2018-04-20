McDonald follows Cochrane's lead by penning new Hearts deal
Anthony McDonald has signed a new three-year deal with the Tynecastle side.
Anthony McDonald has followed the lead of fellow teenager Harry Cochrane by penning a new three-year deal with Hearts.
The extension ties the 17-year-old to the Tynecastle outfit until 2021.
On Thursday, 16-year-old prospect Cochrane put pen to paper on a three-year deal of his own with the Jam Tarts.
McDonald burst onto the scene when he set up two goals as Hearts beat Dundee 2-0 in his first start for Craig Levein's side.
Since then the talented playmaker has went on to make 11 first-team appearances.
He is a part of Scotland's youth set up, making his bow for the national team's Under 17s in March.