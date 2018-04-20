  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes: Aberdeen can't wallow in self-pity after cup exit

tyrone smith tyrone smith Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Dons boss said the Pittodrie side must now target finishing second in the Premiership.

Derek McInnes watched on as Aberdeen lost 3-0 to Motherwell in the Scottish Cup semi-final.
Derek McInnes watched on as Aberdeen lost 3-0 to Motherwell in the Scottish Cup semi-final. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has said the Dons can't wallow in self-pity following their Scottish Cup exit and must brush themselves to claim second in the Premiership.

McInnes' side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Motherwell in the Hampden semi-final on Saturday.

However, in the league the Pittodrie outfit currently sit joint second with Rangers.

McInnes insisted his players have no time to feel sorry for themselves with five challenging post-split fixtures to come.

He said: "It's like your worst hangover when you lose a game of that magnitude but my job is to lift the players.

"We all share the disappointment but I've not time for wallowing in self-pity.

"I've only time for getting ready for the next challenge, and that challenge is Kilmarnock."

He added: "After any disappointing result, especially in such a big game, it's important we knuckle down and get on with the job at hand.

"We've to recognise there is still so much to play for.

"That battle for second and European places is probably as exciting as it's been and we're in amongst it.

"That, for me, is the focus."

The Dons came in for heavy criticism after they were thrashed by Stephen Robinson's Steelmen.

McInnes acknowledged after the match that his recruitment had fallen short over the last two seasons.

But, speaking ahead of the weekend fixture with Steve Clarke's in-form Killie, the Dons manager argued that some of the flak his side have received has been over the top.

He said: "The fact we are second suggests a lot of good work has been done and we shouldn't forget that.

"To finish second when everybody is waxing lyrical about how good other teams have done, it will suggest a lot of good work has been done.

"Hibs have received lots of praise, and rightly so, but arguably we had more work to do in the summer than what Hibs did.

"We're three points ahead of them but the perception is they are having a brilliant season and we're not."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.