McInnes: Aberdeen can't wallow in self-pity after cup exit

The Dons boss said the Pittodrie side must now target finishing second in the Premiership.

Derek McInnes watched on as Aberdeen lost 3-0 to Motherwell in the Scottish Cup semi-final. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has said the Dons can't wallow in self-pity following their Scottish Cup exit and must brush themselves to claim second in the Premiership.

McInnes' side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Motherwell in the Hampden semi-final on Saturday.

However, in the league the Pittodrie outfit currently sit joint second with Rangers.

McInnes insisted his players have no time to feel sorry for themselves with five challenging post-split fixtures to come.

He said: "It's like your worst hangover when you lose a game of that magnitude but my job is to lift the players.

"We all share the disappointment but I've not time for wallowing in self-pity.

"I've only time for getting ready for the next challenge, and that challenge is Kilmarnock."

He added: "After any disappointing result, especially in such a big game, it's important we knuckle down and get on with the job at hand.

"We've to recognise there is still so much to play for.

"That battle for second and European places is probably as exciting as it's been and we're in amongst it.

"That, for me, is the focus."

The Dons came in for heavy criticism after they were thrashed by Stephen Robinson's Steelmen.

McInnes acknowledged after the match that his recruitment had fallen short over the last two seasons.

But, speaking ahead of the weekend fixture with Steve Clarke's in-form Killie, the Dons manager argued that some of the flak his side have received has been over the top.

He said: "The fact we are second suggests a lot of good work has been done and we shouldn't forget that.

"To finish second when everybody is waxing lyrical about how good other teams have done, it will suggest a lot of good work has been done.

"Hibs have received lots of praise, and rightly so, but arguably we had more work to do in the summer than what Hibs did.

"We're three points ahead of them but the perception is they are having a brilliant season and we're not."

