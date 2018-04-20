Desmond: Celtic won't stand in Rodgers' way if Arsenal call

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond said the club couldn't prevent Brendan Rodgers leaving.

Brendan Rodgers has led Celtic to the brink of back-to-back trebles. SNS

Celtic wouldn't stand in Brendan Rodgers' way if Arsenal were to approach the Northern Irishman to replace departing manager Arsene Wenger, said the club's majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

The Gunners announced on Friday that Wenger will bring his near 22-year tenure as Arsenal boss to a close this summer.

Former Liverpool boss Rodgers currently ranks amongst the bookies' favourites to replace the Frenchman having put Celtic on course to complete unprecedented back-to-back trebles since his arrival in Scotland.

Desmond insisted that while the Hoops are desperate for Rodgers to remain in charge long-term he would have his backing should he be approached by the Londoners.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Desmond said: "I'm glad that he's the favourite because he deserves to be the favourite.

"He's an outstanding person and we wouldn't like him to leave.

"But we can't force anybody to stay and hopefully his love for the club, and the setup there, will induce him to stay at Celtic."

Asked if that meant he wouldn't stop Rodgers speaking to the North London giants, he replied: "Absolutely.

"I don't think you can put handcuffs on anybody if they want to go to a club as good as Arsenal.

"But it'll be Brendan's decision and Brendan's decision only."

