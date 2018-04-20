Rangers boss Murty defends call to hook Halliday early

Ibrox manager Graeme Murty refused to discuss Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace's suspension.

Andy Halliday walks by Graeme Murty after he is subbed against Celtic. SNS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has defended his decision to hook Andy Halliday before half-time at Hampden, insisting he would make the same call again.

Halliday was hooked minutes before half-time as Rangers capitulated against rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The midfielder vented his frustration with Murty's call as he settled down on the bench, before he was subjected to the ignominy of Celtic supporters chanting his name.

Murty - who refused to discuss the club's move to suspend duo Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller - said he sympathised with Halliday on a personal level but stood by his decision from a professional standpoint to introduce Josh Windass to the fray early.

He said: "On a personal level, no one likes to come off that early, but in terms of a professional level I had to try and do something to change the shape of the game.

"I could have chosen someone else but Andy was the unfortunate guy.

"It's horrible but it happens, that's football."

He added: "We've spoken, at times. He's a little bit raw, as I'd expect, as he's a Rangers fan and desperate to do well.

"He's hurting so I won't press him too much.

"He knows he has my support, I brought him back from Azerbaijan because I want him in the group and he knows that."

"In terms of the personal impact on Andy, it's hard and I regret that.

"But I had to make a football decision and I'm content I made the right decision for the team."

Do you know what, I've been asked to do a very difficult job and am giving it a right good go. Graeme Murty

Murty was roundly criticised for his team selection following his side's heavy defeat.

The Ibrox manager acknowledged there are things he could have done differently but said he expected more from the eleven that took to the field from the off at Hampden.

"If I look back at it there are things I'd do different," he said. "I feel I am learning in the most public environment you could imagine.

"I will make mistakes, very publicly, but I feel I will learn from them.

"In terms of Sunday, there were lots of things we needed to do better."

He added: "I think there was potential for the team to do better than they did."

Murty chances of returning as Ibrox boss next season have been dealt a blow.

The former Scotland international insists he'll be a stronger coach for the experience regardless of how the next few weeks play out.

He continued: "Do you know what, I've been asked to do a very difficult job and am giving it a right good go.

"You don't get to be in this position, to do what I've done if you don't have determination and a desire to be a winner.

"What has happened this week will only educate me further as to my choices after it ends.

"I won't make any future decisions until this part stops."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.