  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers boss Murty defends call to hook Halliday early

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Ibrox manager Graeme Murty refused to discuss Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace's suspension.

Andy Halliday walks by Graeme Murty after he is subbed against Celtic.
Andy Halliday walks by Graeme Murty after he is subbed against Celtic. SNS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has defended his decision to hook Andy Halliday before half-time at Hampden, insisting he would make the same call again.

Halliday was hooked minutes before half-time as Rangers capitulated against rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The midfielder vented his frustration with Murty's call as he settled down on the bench, before he was subjected to the ignominy of Celtic supporters chanting his name.

Murty - who refused to discuss the club's move to suspend duo Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller - said he sympathised with Halliday on a personal level but stood by his decision from a professional standpoint to introduce Josh Windass to the fray early.

He said: "On a personal level, no one likes to come off that early, but in terms of a professional level I had to try and do something to change the shape of the game.

"I could have chosen someone else but Andy was the unfortunate guy.

"It's horrible but it happens, that's football."

He added: "We've spoken, at times. He's a little bit raw, as I'd expect, as he's a Rangers fan and desperate to do well.

"He's hurting so I won't press him too much.

"He knows he has my support, I brought him back from Azerbaijan because I want him in the group and he knows that."

"In terms of the personal impact on Andy, it's hard and I regret that.

"But I had to make a football decision and I'm content I made the right decision for the team."

Do you know what, I've been asked to do a very difficult job and am giving it a right good go.
Graeme Murty

Murty was roundly criticised for his team selection following his side's heavy defeat.

The Ibrox manager acknowledged there are things he could have done differently but said he expected more from the eleven that took to the field from the off at Hampden.

"If I look back at it there are things I'd do different," he said. "I feel I am learning in the most public environment you could imagine.

"I will make mistakes, very publicly, but I feel I will learn from them.

"In terms of Sunday, there were lots of things we needed to do better."

He added: "I think there was potential for the team to do better than they did."

Murty chances of returning as Ibrox boss next season have been dealt a blow.

The former Scotland international insists he'll be a stronger coach for the experience regardless of how the next few weeks play out.

He continued: "Do you know what, I've been asked to do a very difficult job and am giving it a right good go.

"You don't get to be in this position, to do what I've done if you don't have determination and a desire to be a winner.

"What has happened this week will only educate me further as to my choices after it ends.

"I won't make any future decisions until this part stops."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.