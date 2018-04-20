Neil McCann: Tommy Wright isn't welcome at Dens Park

Dundee boss Neil McCann said he won't be making peace with his St Johnstone counterpart.

Neil McCann (right) and Tommy Wright (left) clash at full-time after St Johnstone's 4-0 win. SNS

Dundee boss Neil McCann has warned St Johnstone counterpart Tommy Wright he is not welcome at Dens Park as the pair's feud continues.

The duo will square off for the first time since a feisty encounter between their sides resulted in McCann and Saints keeper Zander Clark receiving touchline bans.

Speaking ahead of their fixture this weekend, McCann - who had his suspension reduced to one game after a successful appeal - insisted he has no intention of making peace with his opposite number.

Asked if intents to speak with Wright after the match, he said: "Absolutely not. I've no intention to speak to Tommy Wright at all, he's not welcome around here.

"I've read his comments, so no.

"Maybe if I said something in the room he'd go back and tell the referee like he did the last time so I'm better not talking to him."

He added: "It's not Jeremy Kyle is it but I've read his comments and I'm sure he said Zander Clark did nothing and the evidence would show that.

"Well, Zander Clark got two games and I got one.

"I'm not interested in anything Tommy Wright has got to say.

"During the heat of battle, emotions run high but generally they are done after the final whistle.

"That was the case for a couple of the Saints boys.

"But it didn't seem to be for the manager or the kitman who decided to go in after the game.

"I've never seen or heard anything like that, a manager going and reporting another manager to the referee but there you go."

