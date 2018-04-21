Hibs beat Celtic to spoil Premiership title party plans

Goals from Jamie MacLaren and Vykintas Slivka give hosts 2-1 victory at Easter Road.

James Forrest and Paul Hanlon battle for possession. SNS Group

Hibs beat Celtic 2-1 at Easter Road to prevent the champions sewing up a seventh consecutive Premiership title.

Goals from Jamie MacLaren and Vykintas Slivka gave the hosts all three points.

Celtic can still clinch the title this weekend if Aberdeen and Rangers both lose to Kilmarnock and Hearts respectively.

However, if either win or draw, Celtic's next chance to wrap up the championship will be next weekend's Old Firm match.

Hibs opened the scoring when MacLaren tapped home Lewis Stevenson's cross in the 24th minute.

Slivka then wrapped up the points with a header from Florian Kamberi's cross with 11 minutes remaining.

Odsonne Edouard grabbed a consolation for the visitors in the 87th minute.

The win puts Hibs level on points with Rangers and Aberdeen in the race for second place.