A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results

Celtic's title charge stalls as Partick Thistle edge off the bottom of the table.

SNS Group

Hibs 2-1 Celtic

Hibs beat Celtic 2-1 at Easter Road to prevent the champions sewing up a seventh consecutive Premiership title.

Goals from Jamie MacLaren and Vykintas Slivka gave the hosts all three points.

Odsonne Edouard grabbed a consolation for the visitors in the 87th minute.

Dundee 2-1 St Johnstone

There was late drama at Dens Park as Sofien Moussa netted the winner just three minutes from time.

Moussa opened the scoring in the first 60 seconds when he fired home from close range.

Saints equalised in the 84th minute through Steven MacLean before Moussa pounced again.

Kilmarnock 0-2 Aberdeen

Aberdeen moved into second place with a win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park - and ensured Celtic can't win the title this weekend.

Kenny McLean opened the scoring for the visitors from 35 yards in the 37th minute.

Dons defender Shay Logan sealed the points with a close-range finish ten minutes after the break.

Partick Thistle 2-1 Hamilton Accies

Partick moved out of the automatic relegation zone as both clubs paid tribute to their former manager John Lambie.

Accies led when David Templeton struck just before half-time.

But second-half goals from Kris Doolan and Ryan Edwards turned the tie on its head.

Ross County 0-0 Motherwell

Ross County slumped to the bottom of the Premiership after failing to make the breakthrough against Motherwell.

Scottish Cup finalists Motherwell had the better chances but both sides were forced to settle for a point apiece.