Celtic boss Rodgers 'focused on titles, not Arsenal'

Title party on ice after champions beaten 2-1 by Hibs at Easter Road.

Brendan Rodgers cut a frustrated figure at Easter Road. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers insists it would take "something extraordinary" for him to leave Celtic after he was linked with the Arsenal job.

He was speaking after his side's hopes of clinching a seventh successive Premiership were spoiled by Hibs.

Goals from Jamie Maclaren and substitute Vykintas Slivka gave Hibs a two-goal lead at Easter Road before Hoops substitute Odsonne Edouard pulled a goal back.

On Friday, Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond said the club wouldn't stop Rodgers from speaking to Arsenal as they look to replace Arsene Wenger.

Asked about his attitude to a possible approach, Rodgers said: "I would speak to the board. It would take something extraordinary to take me away from here.

"I have a great relationship with Dermot.

"I came in on a year's deal and the club offered me four years and I was happy to sign that.

"After this season I will have three more years and I will be so happy if I can see that three years out.

"I love working here and the whole process of developing players, winning games and seeing the club progress. There is still a lot to do here.

"Naturally there will be speculation because Arsene has said he is leaving at the end of the season. My name was thrown in there but it is not a consideration.

"My only focus us wrapping up the title and moving onto the Scottish Cup final.

"I have always said I am living my dream here and at some point my dream will end, like they all do and I go back into the real world again.

"I am obviously privileged to be manager of Celtic, big club, huge demands and I am only helping the club grow and go forward and order to do that it is about happiness.

"There will be somewhere I can go and maybe earn two or three times more money than I am now.

"It is not about that. I am still relatively young as a manager at 45, I am happy in my professional life and really content outside of that as well."

Rodgers had no qualms about the defeat, saying: "The best team won. Over the course of the game Hibs were better than us."