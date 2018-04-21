Lennon hails 'outstanding' Hibs after win over Celtic

Easter Road boss admits he got 'no enjoyment' from stopping title party.

Neil Lennon celebrates Hibs' win. SNS Group

Hibs boss Neil Lennon hailed his team as "outstanding" after they prevented Celtic from clinching the title at Easter Road.

Goals from Jamie Maclaren and substitute Vykintas Slivka gave Hibs all three points against the champions, who netted a late consolation through Odsonne Edouard.

Former Celtic manager Lennon admitted he "got no enjoyment" from delaying the title charge, but was delighted to take another step forward in his aim to finish second.

He said: "Pride in my own team but no enjoyment. But you have to be professional and you have your own standards to set here.

"I was very proud of the team.

"I thought we were outstanding and we needed to be, they are best team in the country by a considerable distance but we deserved the win

"I don't think many people would have expected that and it puts pressure on the teams around us."