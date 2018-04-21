  • STV
Key players' return crucial to Aberdeen win, says McInnes

Graeme Shinnie, Shay Logan and Kenny McLean steer Dons to win at Kilmarnock.

Spring in his step: Shay Logan celebrates his goal.
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes put his side's 2-0 win at Kilmarnock down to the return of three key players.

The Dons put in a lifeless display as they were dumped out of the Scottish Cup 3-0 by Motherwell last weekend.

They were without skipper Graeme Shinnie, defender Shay Logan and midfield talisman Kenny McLean, but all three returned at Rugby Park.

McLean and Logan scored either side of half-time as Shinnie was named man of the match in a win that nudged Aberdeen back in front of second-place rivals Rangers.

McInnes said: "There's no doubting the influence of key players today that we didn't have available last week.

"They had a big bearing on the game - McLean's quality for the first goal separated the teams and once we got a grip with Kilmarnock's change of shape, we started to get a foothold in the game.

"I'm delighted for my players because we've all taken a bit of a kicking this week, so it's great for them to get the reward of three points.

"The togetherness shown was great and it's good for the supporters to come down and see a winning team again.

"It's in our own hands to finish second, as it is for Rangers and Hibs so we don't look too far ahead.

"But I think there will be a few twists and turns yet in this top six with so many good teams involved."

Killie boss Steve Clarke was in no mood to point the finger of blame at his goalkeeper Leo Fasan - who reacted slowly to McLean's effort - as his side lost on league duty for the first time in 12 matches.

"I'm not an expert on it," he said after being asked for his view on the opener. "I'd need to see it again to be honest.

"Having said that, he made an unbelievable save inside the first minute and then made a really good save at the second goal - but his defenders didn't help him out with the second ball.

"Leo will probably be a bit disappointed with the first goal but he shouldn't be disappointed with his overall contribution."

