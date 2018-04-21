  • STV
McCann: I didn't enjoy 90 minutes in the stand one bit

STV

Dundee boss was banned from the touchline as his side beat St Johnstone 2-1.

Neil McCann celebrates Dundee's win in the stand.
SNS Group

Dundee manager Neil McCann admitted he endured 90 difficult minutes in the stands during his side's win over St Johnstone.

McCann served a one-match touchline ban following a post-match tussle with Saints goalkeeper Zander Clark after a 4-0 home defeat six weeks ago when the teams last met.

McCann and opposite number Tommy Wright maintained the animosity in the build-up to the game and the latter looked like he would have the last laugh when Steven MacLean levelled with five minutes left.

But Sofien Moussa headed home Cammy Kerr's free-kick three minutes later to add to his first-minute tap-in and seal a 2-1 victory which took Dundee six points clear of Ross County, who are now bottom of the Premiership.

McCann said: "It was difficult. I didn't enjoy it one bit. You do get a different perspective on the match from there but it's not great when you can't directly affect it on the field.

"There were a few things I wasn't pleased about but at the end those feelings just disappeared, and were replaced by just satisfaction, really.

"When they equalised I just thought it was maybe going to be one of those days because it was late on. But it was a terrific ball from Cammy and big Moussa, it was a thunderous header.

"I thought he was brilliant, I really did. His hold-up play was exceptional and two huge goals for us."

One the eve of the game, McCann vowed not to speak to Wright and declared the visiting boss "not welcome".

When asked about McCann's pre-match comments, Wright said: "Listen, I think the messages I have received and the support I have received and what's been said on social media, there's only one person coming out of it not looking great and it certainly isn't me."

But dismissed claims the defeat would hurt more because it was against McCann.

"It's three points," he said. "When I wake up in the morning it's three points lost, it doesn't matter who it's to.

"Of course we would have preferred to have the three points, we would have preferred to have the point even, but the fact we have been beaten here - we have lost here before - is not going to make much difference to my weekend. Three points lost is three points lost."

