Thistle win was 'fitting tribute' to legend John Lambie

Kris Doolan scored his 100th goal for the Jags in a 2-1 win over Hamilton Accies.

Jags stars celebrate their win. SNS Group

Partick Thistle's win which pulled them out of the automatic relegation spot was a "fitting tribute" to the late John Lambie, manager Alan Archibald said.

Thistle came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Firhill in their first match since legendary former manager Lambie died.

Tributes were paid to the former Jags boss - who also took charge of Accies for a spell - and the home fans helped create a raucous atmosphere.

After going behind to a David Templeton strike, Kris Doolan and Ryan Edwards scored within eight minutes of each other to put Thistle ahead.

"He would have loved it," said Archibald, who played under Lambie at the club. "I think that's what John was about; the spirit and creating a really good dressing room and you saw that today.

"The players were playing for each other and for the crowd, and I thought we got a really good reaction for it and paid a fitting tribute to a good man."

Tributes: John Lambie died earlier this month. SNS

On Doolan, who scored his 100th league goal for the club with a well-placed header, he added: "It was brilliant from him and he was a real captain today."

The result saw Thistle climb above Ross County to 11th place, but drew Hamilton back into the relegation fight.

Although they were on the back foot for much of the match, they could have had a first-half penalty when Marios Ogkmpoe was taken out by Tomas Cerny.

Frustrated manager Martin Canning said: "At half-time, we were ahead and should have had a penalty as well.

"Whether it's a red card or not I don't know on the exact laws, but it's a poor decision. He said our player's reaction made him think it wasn't a penalty, which has nothing to do with it because a player shouldn't need to react to get a penalty.

"That went against us but we put ourselves 1-0 up and were in a good position in the second half."