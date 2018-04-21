  • STV
  • MySTV

County and Well bosses happy with effort in goalless draw

STV

Stephen Robinson and Steven Ferguson satisfied with desire shown in Dingwall.

Both sides battled hard.
Both sides battled hard. SNS Group

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson was happy to see his side match the fighting qualities and spirit of Ross County in their goalless draw.

Well are all but mathematically safe in the Premiership, but County are fighting for survival.

Robinson believes matching the desire of the Staggies was a big positive to take out of the match.

"Is it mathematically safe? I'll make sure we're mathematically safe before I say anything," said Robinson.

"It was a tough game, it was always going to be with Ross County fighting for their lives. It was two teams that were holding nothing back, there were some hefty challenges.

"Ross County are a competitive side with some very good footballers as well, I'm surprised they're down that end of the table.

"So if we don't match them physically, they're a big side, look at the team at the end they're a big, big side, and credit to us we matched them."

County's co-manager Steven Ferguson echoed the same sentiment, proud of how his players battled through against the Scottish Cup finalists.

Chances were few and far between, but both sides exerted periods of pressure on their opposition without managing to find that decisive breakthrough.

"We felt it was always going to be a really tough game for us today and we had to match Motherwell in the way we do things - and I felt we did that," added Ferguson.

"Every one of our players, those who started and the ones who came on, really played their part in fighting for every little scrap.

"We defended well. There weren't many chances for either team and probably the best chance fell to us.

"It was always going to be that kind of game. We needed to make sure we weren't steam-rollered today and we weren't."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.