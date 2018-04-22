Murty praises Rangers response in win over Hearts

Goals from Jason Cummings and Daniel Candeias get Ibrox side back to winning ways.

Rangers players celebrate their second goal. SNS Group

Rangers manager Graeme Murty praised his team's response after last week's Scottish Cup exit.

His side beat Hearts 2-1 in the Premiership following a difficult week for the Ibrox club.

A dressing-room bust-up after last Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Celtic led to club suspensions for Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace.

Murty watched as goals from Jason Cummings and Daniel Candeias put Rangers 2-0 up before Christophe Berra pulled one back for the visitors.

It moved the hosts back above Aberdeen into second-place ahead of next weekend's Old Firm game, in which a Celtic win will secure the title.

Murty told Rangers TV: "We needed a response. The circumstances were difficult in the game, in the stadium, and I asked the players to stick together and deliver intensity.

"It wasn't perfect but there were good signs of the kind of characters that we brought in.

"They managed to handle it and, but for some wasteful finishing and last-ditch defending, I thought we could have been out of sight.

"It was telling that, although people misplaced passes, no-one hid. We needed to move it faster at times but that was pleasing for me.

"I've got to back the players. I thought they stood up today and they did themselves the world of good.

"It's been a difficult week and I said to them 'if you come through this with a positive, you will be so much stronger for it'. I know I will be."