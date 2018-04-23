Football Talk: Rangers target Arfield, Celtic eye starlets

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Rangers are said to be keen to sign Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield. SNS

A permanent manager may not yet be in place at Ibrox but that doesn't seem to be stopping Rangers director of football Mark Allen setting about a summer squad revamp.

The club's recruitment chief is drawing up a list of summer targets, on which the names of Burnley's Scott Arfield and Crystal Palace's James McArthur reportedly feature prominently.

Arfield's Turf Moor deal expires in the summer and Allen is apparently keen to secure the 29-year-old on a pre-contract move.

A potential stumbling block comes in the form of the former Falkirk midfielder's wage demands, with Arfield thought to be earning over £20,000 a week with the Premier League high-fliers.

Rangers are also understood to be targeting Scotland international McCarthur, whose contract with Palace comes to an end this summer, but the 30-year-old is thought to be keen to continue plying his trade south of the border.

Elsewhere, Celtic are apparently looking towards the future by attempting to lure two prospects to Parkhead.

Arsenal's 16-year-old goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is in a contract stand-off with the Gunners. Celtic and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are circling, say reports.

Meanwhile, according to reports in Germany, Rodgers has been keeping track of 20-year-old centre-back Thomas Isherwood's displays for Bayern Munich's second team.

The 6 ft 4 Swedish youth international's contract with the Bavarians expires in the summer.

