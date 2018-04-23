Forrest relishing chance to clinch title against Rangers

Celtic winger James Forrest said the Hoops can bounce back from defeat to Hibs in style.

Celtic winger James Forrest said winning the title at home against Rangers would be "tremendous". SNS

Celtic winger James Forrest said the Hoops have the chance to bounce back from defeat to Hibs in style by clinching the Premiership title against Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers' side were prevented from securing a seventh straight league crown at Easter Road by an on-song Hibs.

Jamie Maclaren and substitute Vykintas Slivka handed Neil Lennon's charges a two-goal lead before Celtic substitute Odsonne Edouard netted a late consolation.

The Parkhead side have four more chances to get over the line, however, starting with an Old Firm derby on Sunday.

Forrest insisted finishing the job against their rivals would be "tremendous".

He said: "Hibs played well and we obviously didn't play as well as we can, so we need to give credit to Hibs and look forward to next week and hopefully win it then.

"We have four games left and want to wrap the title up as soon as we can - but it wasn't to be against Hibs.

"After the season we've had, we need to be positive.

"This defeat is gone now and it would be tremendous to now go and do it in front of our own fans and give them something to cheer about."

He added: "Hibs have given us a hard game every time we have played them this season.

"We have never run away with it. Even in the Betfred Cup semi-final, it was tight.

"They have been very good this season and credit to them in their first season back up.

"It's always been very close games and they were up for it right from the start. We knew what they would do and we just didn't match them.

"They deserved the win but we won't dwell on it, we need to look forward now."

