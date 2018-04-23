Rangers in talks to sign Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield
The Ibrox club are seeking to secure Arfield's signature on a pre-contract.
Rangers are in talks with Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield about a summer move to Ibrox.
Arfield's Turf Moor deal expires at the end of the season and Light Blues director of football Mark Allen is keen to secure the 29-year-old's services on a pre-contract.
The former Falkirk star played a prominent role in helping Burnley to promotion to the Premier League two seasons ago, and went on to feature heavily for the Clarets last campaign.
However, Canada international Arfield has seen his appearances curtailed this time around as Sean Dyche's side chase European football.
He has played 18 times in the Premier League this season, scoring twice.
