Brown: Title triumph would be sweetest Old Firm win

Paul O'Hare

The Celtic captain has relished the prospect of clinching seven-in-a-row against Rangers.

Football: Scott Brown celebrates a win against Rangers at Ibrox this season.
Football: Scott Brown celebrates a win against Rangers at Ibrox this season. SNS

Scott Brown believes clinching the title against Rangers on Sunday would be his "sweetest" Old Firm win.

The Celtic captain has enjoyed many fine moments against the Ibrox side but said winning the league in front of a sell-out crowd at Parkhead would top the lot.

Brown also played down his treble triumph at the club's Player of the Year awards and praised the progress winger James Forrest has made this season.

He also expressed his hope that Brendan Rodgers will not be tempted by the managerial vacancy at Arsenal.

Looking ahead to Sunday's match, Brown said: "It would be the sweetest Rangers-Celtic victory.

"Especially with our fans there as well.

"It would be the icing on the cake."

Celtic could have secured a seventh successive title on Saturday but lost 2-1 to Hibernian at Easter Road.

Brown said: "Everyone wanted to do it but Lenny has got Hibs flying going for second spot.

"It was a great result at the weekend for them and now they can push on."

Asked if Rangers should expect a backlash from Celtic after the defeat, the ex-Scotland international replied: "Yes."

'It would be the sweetest Rangers-Celtic victory.'
Scott Brown

Celtic are now ten games undefeated against their rivals and the most recent match ended in a convincing 4-0 win.

Brown agreed Rodgers' side have the psychological advantage going into Sunday's match and he acknowledged the club's fans will relish an Old Firm title triumph.

He added: "They will love it.

"It puts a smile on everyone's faces again.

"But we need to make sure we turn up and do our job.

"We need to make sure we win as well.

"We have had a couple of hard games against them at Celtic Park.

"The pitch is looking good and the lads are looking forward to it."

The midfielder expects Rangers to go at Celtic from the start.

Speaking at an event to launch the club's new kit, he said: "I think they are going to have to come after us a bit more and set their own mark on the game

"But we will do what we always do.

"We will turn up and play out own game.

"As I have said before we know that when we turn up we know we can beat any team in the country.

"We have done it in the past and we will do it again."

Despite Celtic's dominance Brown said Graeme Murty's side will make it tough for their rivals.

He added: "They are going to make it harder for us that they have in the past but we believe that when we turn up we can dominate the game."

Brown scooped three awards at the club's Player of the Year awards on Sunday and said his consistency was down to remaining injury-free and only picking up one suspension.

But he added: "For me, James Forrest has been outstanding this season and he has really kicked on and showed his potential this season."

The Celtic skipper hailed Rodgers' contribution to the club over the last two seasons as "unbelievable".

But the prospect of an unprecedented double treble means the former Liverpool boss will inevitably be linked with other clubs, such as Arsenal.

Brown said: "He has been fantastic for myself and everyone in that dressing room so we hope he stays.

"He is loving his time here and he has got the seventh title to pick up as well."

